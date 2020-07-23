Free Day Passes Coming To These 6 B.C. Parks and Trails

B.C. is offering free day passes for trails in six parks to encourage people to stay active, but apart during the pandemic.

Available starting Monday, the day pass is part of a pilot program to help B.C. Parks reopen busy areas. It will also be used to test the passes as a tool for crowd managing.

“This pilot program acknowledges that frequent park users have an important role to play in protecting these important natural spaces and the species that depend upon them,” said George Heyman, minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in a news release.

B.C. reopened many parks earlier this summer, but kept some of the most popular ones closed. That included places like Garibaldi Park and Joffre Lake.

As of Monday, free park passes will be available for:

Mount Robson Park: Berg Lake Trail

Stawamus Chief Park: Chief Peaks Trail

Cypress Park: upper mountain trails, including the Howe Sound Crest Trail, Hollyburn Mountain Trails and the Black Mountain Plateau trails

Mount Seymour Park: upper mountain trails including the Seymour Main Trail, Dog Mountain Trail and Mystery Lake Trail

Garibaldi Park: trailheads at Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus

Golden Ears Park: all trails and day-use areas

The number of passes available each day depends on the park and ranges from vehicle passes to individual trail passes.

Backcountry campers with permits will not need to reserve a day pass, but they should carry proof of their camping permit if they are using one of the select trails.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.