This Family Friendly Trail In Surrey Leads You To A Magical Fairyland

Visit Surrey’s lush Redwood Park to be transported into a magical fairyland.

It has an entire “village” dedicated to whimsical creatures, which is why people call it the fairy forest. The park is the perfect place for kids or just those young at heart.

You Might Also Like:

To find it, follow the main trail leading to the west side of the park and you’ll come across all kinds of colourful bird and doll houses.

There are dozens of the miniature houses scattered across the trail and amongst the trees—as if there is actually a town of fairies living there. Some are sitting on fallen logs or hanging on tree limbs and others are on the forest floor.

Each one also has its own unique colour scheme and design. The artwork is courtesy of preschool children in the area who spend a lot of time in the park and helped to decorate them.

Make a day of it and bring along some food as there are plenty of picnic spots nearby.

You Might Also Like:

Redwood Park

Where: 17900 20 Ave, Surrey

For more must-visit destinations across BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.