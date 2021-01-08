Metro Vancouver, you can love where you live. Vancouver made the list of the best cities in the world once again.

Resonance Consultancy released its annual World’s Best Cities Report, where it ranks 100 cities in order.

Where Did Vancouver Rank?

This year, Vancouver ranked 41 on the list, landing between Austin, Texas and Dublin, Orlando, and Osaka.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that this ranking actually fell a few spots. As Vancouver held the 37th spot last year.

One factor that stood out, which made Vancouver great, was the People category. This included educational attainment by residents and foreign-born citizenry. Both of these considerations made Vancouver rank 6th in the People category.

Other categories looked at include:

Place – i.e. weather, safety, neighbourhoods and landmarks, and the great outdoors

– i.e. weather, safety, neighbourhoods and landmarks, and the great outdoors Product – looks at airport connectivity, attractions, museums, university rankings, etc.

– looks at airport connectivity, attractions, museums, university rankings, etc. Prosperity – i.e. the number of Global 500 corporate headquarters and GDP per capita

– i.e. the number of Global 500 corporate headquarters and GDP per capita Programming – things that make for a great visit: food, shows, shopping and nightlife, etc.

– things that make for a great visit: food, shows, shopping and nightlife, etc. Promotion – the city’s ability to be “promotable”, i.e. Facebook check-ins, TripAdvisor reviews, Google searches, Instagram hashtags, etc.

How Is The Best City Ranked?

Resonance’s Best Cities rankings don’t just consider cities as places to live, work or visit—they take a more holistic approach and use a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors. They analyze 22 different factors in total.

The Top 10 World’s Best Cities for 2020 are:

London, England

New York City, USA

Paris, France

Tokyo, Japan

Moscow, Russia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Barcelona, Spain

Los Angeles, USA

Rome, Italy

The full ranking of the top 100 cities is available on the Resonance Consultancy site.

