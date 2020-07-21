Canada Ranked One Of The Top Ten Most Peaceful Places In The World

Canada is truly a peaceful place, as it was ranked the sixth most peaceful country in the world.

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) published its 14th annual Global Peace Index, where it ranks 163 countries and 99.7% of the world’s population.

The study generally looks at three main areas: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict and militarism. This year, however, it also looked at how countries deal with the Coronavirus.

Canada has improved its rating over the years over all three domains, but particularly in terrorism.

“Canada had a spike in terrorism between 2017 and 2018, with 16 people killed from 16 confirmed terrorist attacks. However, the number of attacks and deaths dropped in 2019, leading to the improvement in score on the 2020 GPI,” reads the report.

The country has also seen an improvement in incarceration rates and police rates.

And according to the index, Canada also ranks number eight for food security. While the country ranks sixth most peaceful overall, the U.S. is at 121.

