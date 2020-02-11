If you ever tire of Vancouver’s heavy traffic, it’ll be easy to get around by foot. In fact it’s easier to walk around in Vancouver than any other part of Canada.

U.S. company WalkScore just ranked the most walkable cities in Canada and Vancouver topped the list.

The data looked at cities with a population of more than 200,000 and ranked them from 1-100.

Cities with daily errands that don’t require a car score 90 points and above. While a score of 70-89 means residents can run errands on foot.

While scores from 50-69 indicate that some errands can be done on foot. Vancouver had the highest score in Canada at 79.8.

“Over the past 10 years, Vancouver has placed a strong emphasis on development that supports walkability. Many of the new developments are focused on areas that are close to transit,” said Redfin Vancouver market manager Brooks Findlay.

Findlay notes the city has always focused on building walking and bike paths to discourage single-driver vehicles.

“Many young professionals in Vancouver don’t even consider owning a car,” he added.

The top five most walkable cities in Canada are:

Vancouver, B.C. Toronto, Ontario Montreal, Quebec Burnaby, B.C. Longueuil, Quebec

Ironically, Vancouver was also voted the most congested city in Canada. Clearly, more people need to take advantage of our bike and walking paths.

