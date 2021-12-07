Walk or Drive-By These Magical Local Homes Decorated With Christmas Lights

Aside from holiday events, private homes adorned in Christmas lights can be an equally impressive sight.

There are many houses all across Metro Vancouver that go all out when it comes to the holidays. From twinkling lights to mechanical displays and elaborately sized trees, these houses pull out all the stops and are definitely worth checking out this holiday season.

If you are looking to visit some magical looking homes this holiday season, here are some to add to your list.

These displays are definitely worth checking out, as the home homeowners spend countless hours setting up beautiful lights that brings entertainment for the entire neighbourhood. For some they do it for charity, and others may do it simply to spread joy.

Not only are these houses great for bringing up your holiday spirits, but they’re also budget friendly date ideas perfect for the family.

Canucks Place Hospice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canuck Place Childrens Hospice (@canuckplace)



A home for children that are at end-of-life. This beautiful place tries to make the home brighter every year.

Address: 1690 Matthews Avenue, Vancouver

Bute Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika (@monischrei)



Address: 995 Bute St, Vancouver

DuPlessis Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel DuPlessis (@xmaswizard)

This home is decorated annually by the DuPlessis. Donations are collected to go to BC Childrens Hospital.

Address: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby

Miller Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Miller (@sugarshane735)

You may love the name, but you will love the Christmas lights even more.

Address: 1418 Smith Ave, Coquitlam

Miracle on Rae Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miracle_on_rae_street (@miracle_on_rae_street)

This Port Coquitlam home spares no light, their home and giant tree is adorned with lights to raise funds for the food banks.

Address: 3313 Rae Street, Port Coquitlam

The HoHoHo House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ho Ho Ho House (@thehohohohouse)



This Richmond home is popular during the holidays and pulls out all the stops for those walking or driving by.

Address: 4280 Garry Street, Richmond

Wish Upon A Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Ducharme Carter (@misserinducharme)



The Wish Upon A Star light display is back this year with all donations going to BC Children’s Hospital. This is their fourth year at this location.

Address: 19367 62A Avenue, Surrey

Totally Sleighed It



This house ‘Totally Sleighed It’ as their Christmas light display is on nightly with all donations going to Jessie Lee Elementary. You can tune your radio to 89.7FM and listen to synced music.

Address: 15967 19A Avenue, Surrey

Dazzling Surrey Display

This home has been decorating with all the works for years. They collect both non-perishable items and cash for the local food bank.

Address: 16468 104 Avenue, Surrey

Christmas at the Bihal Residence

Back by popular demand, these displays are beautiful and all lit up for the season.

Address: 11423 Heath Crescent, Delta

Walnut Grove Light Show

Experience this show that is more than just lights, it’s a whole performance.

Address: 9211 211B Street, Langley

Penguins Celebrate Christmas

From sledding to ice skating to decorating for Christmas, penguins celebrate the joy of Christmas.

Address: 6474 197 Street, Langley

Enjoy taking in all the beautiful Christmas lights this year!

