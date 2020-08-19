Vancouver Is Getting Temporary High-Volume Coronavirus Testing Centres

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Fraser Health is opening temporary high-volume Coronavirus testing centres.

The new centres will open in the Surrey and Fraser Northwest area, as these areas have seen a “substantially increased need.”

RELATED: B.C. Is Introducing Stricter Penalties To Enforce COVID-19 Restrictions

The health authority said the enhancements will come over the coming days and weeks. This will be in place to “ensure people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can quickly receive a COVID-19 assessment and test if they need one.”

Recently, Fraser Health increased staffing levels at certain testing centres and extended operating hours. They also implemented traffic control to streamline access to facilities.

In addition, Fraser Health will open two drive-through lanes at its Burnaby testing centre. They will also extend its hours at the Langley in Abbotsford testing centres.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.