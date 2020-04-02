Last week, Vancouver saw the highest number of overdose deaths since August 2019.

Police responded to eight suspected overdose deaths last week, despite the 36% decline in overdoses in 2019.

RELATED: All 35 Intersection Safety Cameras Are Now Set Up Across B.C.

This comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making it clear that B.C. has two health emergencies on its hands. The opioid crises was declared a public health emergency almost four years ago.

Since that period, the city said there has been 4,700 fatal overdoses in B.C., with 1,200 of those deaths based in Vancouver.

B.C. introduced new clinical guidelines last month, as a way to offer safer alternatives to street drugs. This new guidance may help reduce the risk of overdoses, as well as the spread of COVID-19.

Vancouver warns that the local drug supply is still often laced with fentanyl.

For more Metro Vancouver stories, head to our News section.