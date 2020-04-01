All 35 Intersection Safety Cameras Are Now Set Up Across B.C.

All 35 of the city’s planned intersection safety cameras are now in place, after nearly a year.
Of the safety cameras, 34 are in effect, while the one on Island Highway at Aulds Road in Nanaimo will go into effect mid-September. The grace period is to give drivers time to adjust to the new speed limit, which was reduced by 10 km/hour.
The first five of the cameras were set up in July 2019, while more were added through the year. Through the cameras, the program has issued more than 20,000 tickets so far.
Here are the intersections that will be equipped with speed cameras:
Abbotsford
- Route 11 at Lonzo Road
Burnaby
- Kingsway at Boundary Road
- Kingsway at Royal Oak Avenue
- Willingdon at Deer Lake
Coquitlam
- Barnet Highway at Mariner Way
Delta
- Nordel Way at 84th Avenue
Kelowna
- Harvey Avenue at Cooper Road
- Highway 97 North at Banks Road
Langley
- 200th Street at 64th Avenue
- Route 10 at Fraser Highway
Maple Ridge
- Lougheed Highway at 207th Avenue
Nanaimo
- Island Highway at Aulds Road
North Vancouver
- Marine Drive at Capilano Road
Pitt Meadows
- Lougheed Highway at Old Dewdney Trunk Road
Port Coquitlam
- Lougheed Highway at Shaughnessy Street
Richmond
- Garden City Road at Cambie Road
Surrey
- 128th Street at 88th Avenue
- 152nd Street at 96th Avenue
- 152nd Street at King George Boulevard
- 64th Avenue at 152nd Street
- 96th Avenue at 132nd Street
- King George Boulevard at 104th Avenue
- King George Boulevard at 80th Avenue
Vancouver
- Boundary Road at East 49th Avenue
- East Hastings Street at Main Street
- East Hastings Street at Renfrew Street
- Grandview Highway at Rupert Street
- Granville Street at West King Edward Avenue
- Kingsway at Joyce Street
- Kingsway at Victoria Drive
- Knight Street at East 33rd Avenue
- Oak Street at West 57th Avenue
- Oak Street at West 70th Avenue
- Southeast Marine Drive at Kerr Street
- West Georgia Street at Cardero Street
The cameras take photos of the fastest vehicles as they speed by and are able to pick up what colour the traffic light is on. It then captures the cars’ license plates.
Officers then review those images before tickets are sent out to the vehicle’s registered owner.
