All 35 Intersection Safety Cameras Are Now Set Up Across B.C.

All 35 of the city’s planned intersection safety cameras are now in place, after nearly a year.

Of the safety cameras, 34 are in effect, while the one on Island Highway at Aulds Road in Nanaimo will go into effect mid-September. The grace period is to give drivers time to adjust to the new speed limit, which was reduced by 10 km/hour.

The first five of the cameras were set up in July 2019, while more were added through the year. Through the cameras, the program has issued more than 20,000 tickets so far.

Here are the intersections that will be equipped with speed cameras:

Abbotsford

Route 11 at Lonzo Road

Burnaby

Kingsway at Boundary Road

Kingsway at Royal Oak Avenue

Willingdon at Deer Lake

Coquitlam

Barnet Highway at Mariner Way

Delta

Nordel Way at 84th Avenue

Kelowna

Harvey Avenue at Cooper Road

Highway 97 North at Banks Road

Langley

200th Street at 64th Avenue

Route 10 at Fraser Highway

Maple Ridge

Lougheed Highway at 207th Avenue

Nanaimo

Island Highway at Aulds Road

North Vancouver

Marine Drive at Capilano Road

Pitt Meadows

Lougheed Highway at Old Dewdney Trunk Road

Port Coquitlam

Lougheed Highway at Shaughnessy Street

Richmond

Garden City Road at Cambie Road

Surrey

128th Street at 88th Avenue

152nd Street at 96th Avenue

152nd Street at King George Boulevard

64th Avenue at 152nd Street

96th Avenue at 132nd Street

King George Boulevard at 104th Avenue

King George Boulevard at 80th Avenue

Vancouver

Boundary Road at East 49th Avenue

East Hastings Street at Main Street

East Hastings Street at Renfrew Street

Grandview Highway at Rupert Street

Granville Street at West King Edward Avenue

Kingsway at Joyce Street

Kingsway at Victoria Drive

Knight Street at East 33rd Avenue

Oak Street at West 57th Avenue

Oak Street at West 70th Avenue

Southeast Marine Drive at Kerr Street

West Georgia Street at Cardero Street

The cameras take photos of the fastest vehicles as they speed by and are able to pick up what colour the traffic light is on. It then captures the cars’ license plates.

Officers then review those images before tickets are sent out to the vehicle’s registered owner.

