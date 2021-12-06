Metro Vancouver Wakes Up To First Snowfall Of The Season (PHOTOS)

Photo: samquattro / 604 Now Flickr Pool

It turns out the forecast was correct as Metro Vancouver woke up to its first snowfall of the season.

Snow has bathed the Lower Mainland in white for a pretty morning scene, except for those commuting to school and work. Environment Canada predicts we may see an additional 2 centimetres of snow by noon before it tapers off or turns to a mix of rain and wet snow by Monday afternoon.

While not everyone is a fan of snowfall, it’s hard to deny that the 604 looks pretty in a fresh dusting.

Here are your photos of metro Vancouver’s first snowfall of the season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fernanda R Murray (@fernanda_rmurray)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandre Légère (@legere_photos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhys Webb (@webby_vancouver)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DAMAN Beatty (@damanbeatty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damboo06 (@glenn_damboo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristy Danay (@kmdanay)

 

