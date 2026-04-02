The Vancouver Aquarium could be getting some major upgrades in the future, including an underwater tunnel and a new habitat theme.

As this iconic attraction is nearing its 70th birthday, the plans for its revitalization are significant.

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Vancouver Aquarium Upgrades: A Tunnel, Habitat, and Accessibility

A number of plans are being made for the Vancouver Aquarium’s upgrades, such as repairs to the BC Wild Coast pools. This is the outdoor area of the aquarium where the seals and sea lions live, which are notably those that are rescued by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society.

Originally, plans for the BC Wild Coast pools were discussed around 20 years ago, although they were halted due to the Vancouver Park Board’s battle against the aquarium on keeping “captive cetaceans” (dolphins, whales, porpoises). The Vancouver Aquarium has since discontinued the practice many years ago.

Now, those pools are in need of an update. According to a park board staff report, “the project will increase circulation space for visitors, provide additional weather-protected outdoor areas, improve accessibility within the facility and enhance the overall guest experience.”

While there are few details available about the project right now, the report does include drawings of repairs and updates. This includes a tunnel that leads under one of the pools.

More details are expected to release within the coming months. Currently, the project is anticipating starting construction in September 2026 with a targeted opening date for late 2027.