UBC Is Offering A COVID-19 Society Class And It’s Already Wildly Popular

UBC is offering a COVID-19 & Society course this year and it’s already wildly popular.

The three-credit course is the first of its kind in Canada and is being offered by UBC’s sociology department. There are no prerequisites to join the class, available this summer and winter.

But if you want to sign up, it may be too late. Both semesters are already full, with more than 270 students registered for the course.

The purpose of COVID-19 & Society is to help students make connections between their own experiences from the pandemic and the social patterns happening because of it. Students will learn about the pandemic from an evidence-based sociological perspective.

According to UBC, the course’s underlying theme relates to how society responds to unexpected social change and how individuals, as well as groups, can make a meaningful difference for the future in light of what they have learned from the pandemic.

While the class is full, the university intends to offer it again in 2021.

