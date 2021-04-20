Twitter Reacts To BC Introducing Road Blocks & Extending Restrictions

Monday’s announcement on further restrictions and road blocks at checkpoints in B.C. has caused some uproar on Twitter.

The latest restrictions call for people to stay within their own health authorities, restricting the need to travel outside of their own respective areas. This came alongside heightened case numbers as B.C. is trying to limit further transmission.

As expected, people are upset, some think more needs to be done, and some have some memes to share.

Here is What People are Saying

Not on the BC #COVID19 update today, but here’s a question that I have – how are the random road checks’ announced by Premier @jjhorgan any different from the one announced by Ontario? You know the one which was righteously condemned by people and communities of colour. #bcpoli — Victor Mario Kaisar (@supermario_47) April 19, 2021

@jjhorgan so I understand we will have travel restrictions extended through the May long weekend, with potential road checks by police to ensure we’re all staying within our health zones. What about international / domestic flights? Or are you only targeting BC citizens? — LostInVancouver (@CatInVancouver) April 20, 2021

Ah yes, because we have road check level lockdowns in BC & Ontario. Makes total sense to continue international flights without enforcing covid checks/quarantine measures. Maybe Premiers should step up#TrudeauFailedCanada @CanadianPM @JustinTrudeau @jjhorgan @fordnation https://t.co/s1Ld7F2Ofx — LostInVancouver (@CatInVancouver) April 20, 2021

#BC doing road checks means we can’t go anywhere. Thanks a lot anti mask people for not following health restrictions. #stupidcanadians — ComicsAreCool (宮下愛 fan) (@comicsfun_30) April 20, 2021

As a BC resident, I fully support these restrictions but @jjhorgan should have done this a year ago. He’s closing the barn door after the horses have already escaped — Sue Hamel (@sue__hamel) April 20, 2021

How can you say we’re almost there!? The entire PLANET is unstable w rising variants. Our Int’l borders are wide open to flights from hot spots. Giving your citizens a false sense of security is not a smart political move. This is, unfortunately, far from over #bcpoli #canpoli — nicole rallis (@NicoleRallis) April 20, 2021

BC is imposing new travel restrictions, backed by road checks, to keep people in their home health regions. This has NOTHING to do with a virus. — Mattea Merta🕊 (@MatteaMerta) April 20, 2021

every BC covid restrictions update reads like this pic.twitter.com/5JDvYB4GfL — sen 🍊 (@daikondyke) April 20, 2021

BC is putting new mandatory restrictions in place for travel outside of our health regions, JUST in time for me to have to travel outside of my province for school 🥴 I’ll be racking up the fines I bet — mel 🖤 (@whatthemel_x) April 20, 2021

Anybody else notice they’re sneaking in longer and longer intervals on all these new provincial restrictions? Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, BC… “Just wait two weeks” has now become “Just wait a month.” — P (@Charterorbust) April 20, 2021

What Do You Think about BC Road Blocks?

Do you agree with some of the tweets above regarding road blocks in B.C.? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.