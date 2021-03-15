Enjoy a movie night under the stars this Spring Break, thanks to Langley’s iconic Twilight Drive-In Theatre.
It’s the perfect way to spend an evening whether it’s for a date night or with family and friends.
The Twilight Drive-In Theatre will be open seven nights a week during Spring Break and it will be showing a variety of must-see films.
Movie Line-Up (March 12 to March 18)
Tom & Jerry (2021)
- Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.,
- Sunday through Thursday at 7:20 p.m.
Dracula (1931)
- Friday at 10:45 p.m.
Frankenstein (1931)
- Saturday at 10:45 p.m.
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
- Sunday to Thursday at 9:35 p.m.
Of course, you can’t enjoy a movie night without the necessary snacks.
Luckily there’s a concession available on-site with everything you need from burgers, hot dogs and nachos to popcorn, ice cream and snow-cones.
Twilight Drive-In Theatre
When: Open every night for Spring Break (March 12 to 18, 2021)
Where: 260 Street & Fraser Highway, Langley
Cost: Vehicle with one or two people – $30, three people – $40, four people – $50, five people – $60, six people – $70
