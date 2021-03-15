Enjoy a movie night under the stars this Spring Break, thanks to Langley’s iconic Twilight Drive-In Theatre.

It’s the perfect way to spend an evening whether it’s for a date night or with family and friends.

The Twilight Drive-In Theatre will be open seven nights a week during Spring Break and it will be showing a variety of must-see films.

Movie Line-Up (March 12 to March 18)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.,

Sunday through Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

Dracula (1931)

Friday at 10:45 p.m.

Frankenstein (1931)

Saturday at 10:45 p.m.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Sunday to Thursday at 9:35 p.m.

Of course, you can’t enjoy a movie night without the necessary snacks.

Luckily there’s a concession available on-site with everything you need from burgers, hot dogs and nachos to popcorn, ice cream and snow-cones.

When: Open every night for Spring Break (March 12 to 18, 2021)

Where: 260 Street & Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: Vehicle with one or two people – $30, three people – $40, four people – $50, five people – $60, six people – $70

