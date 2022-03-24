Watch 2 For 1 Movies at Metro Vancouver’s Drive-In Theatre This Weekend

Drive in theatres are a classic date option, and a double feature sounds like a fun way to spend the night. The Twilight Theatre in Langley is screening two movies this weekend and you can enjoy both for the price of one.

Here’s a look at what’s playing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Lost City

The movie stars Channing Tatum as a handsome cover model and Sandra Bullock as the romance novel author that employs him. Bullock’s character is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire believing she will lead him to buried treasure, and Tatum goes to her rescue.

Jackass Forever

Just the way drive-in theatre’s hold fast to tradition, so does Jackass. Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy.

Screening Times

Both movies are being screened all weekend long. Lost City plays first at 7:50 p.m. and Jackass at 9:55 p.m. Those who roll up for the 7:50 p.m. show are invited to stay for the second at no additional cost.

Pricing is as follows: one car with one person will cost $25, with two people $35, three people $45, etc.

Purchasing tickets online ahead of time is advised.

Twilight Drive-In

When: March 25 – March 27

Where: 3350 260th Street & Fraser Highway, Langley

