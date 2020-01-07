T&T Supermarket Is Now Offering Online Ordering and Delivery In Canada

T&T Supermarket is making the grocery shopping experience easier for everyone with online shopping and home delivery.

The Asian specialty supermarket announced that its online services are now available for most provinces in Canada, courtesy of InstaCart, who also partnered with Wal-Mart last year.

People can now buy dry goods through their website. So that snacks and noodles to beauty and household products.

B.C. is among the places who can benefit, alongside Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

Just check in with the T&T Supermarket nearest you to see if they offer the service. Shipping fees depend on what region you’re in.

