TransLink Fare Increases, Set For July, Will Be Pushed Back

As ridership plummets amid the pandemic, TransLink announced they are deferring the fare increase, set for July.

The transit company was planning on raising prices as part of its Phase Two Investment Plan. Single use fares were scheduled to rise by 20-25 cents, while DayPasses would go up by 25 cents. Monthly passes would also see a rise from $3-5.

The company has yet to announce a new date for the fare increase. Meanwhile, TransLink is also reducing its hours even more, as ridership has gone down 83% since mid-March.

SeaBus ridership has dropped 90%, while the West Coast Express has seen a 95% drop in the same time period.

The drop in gas prices is also a factor of lower ridership.

Bus services will be reduced “with a focus on routes with very low ridership,” said TransLink in an email.

The SeaBus schedule will see a reduction to every 30 minutes throughout the day. The West Coast Express trips leaving Mission at 6:55 am and the one from Waterfront to downtown Vancouver at 5:30 pm will also be cancelled.

