Vancouver Gas Prices Are Trending Toward Record Lows This Month

Gas prices are reaching record lows across Metro Vancouver, as pumps are showing prices at less than a dollar per litre.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 427 gas outlets, the average price sits at about 98.8 cents per litre.

Some are as low as 96.9 cents per litre. You can find those prices at Shell on 9620 120 Street in Surrey as well as Esso on 15775 Fraser Hwy, Surrey.

“Average gasoline prices in Canada are showing signs they are near a bottom, holding at nearly the same level from a week ago- the lowest level since 2008- while crude oil prices have risen marginally,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The Chevron at 12823 58 Ave, Surrey is charging as little at 90.9 centres per litre, reports the website.

The dip in prices is partially due to the low demand for oil, which is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

