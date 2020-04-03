New Data Shows How British Columbians Are Reacting To Pandemic

Google just released new data that shows how British Columbians have been reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data looks at how behaviours have changed between March 8-29th, when health officials first began stressing the importance of staying home.

It looks particularly at how many residents have stopped going to work, shops, parks and taken transit.

The data shows that while going into work is down 47%, park visits are up 27%. Meanwhile, staying at home has rose 13%.

And while that may not seem so bad, B.C. is doing worse than some other provinces. To compare, park visits have dropped by 23% in Alberta and are down 14% in Ontario.

The numbers for staying home are about the same in Alberta and Ontario. However, park visits in Saskatchewan are up 45%, 95% in Nova Scotia and 101% in New Brunswick.

B.C. is doing well avoiding the workplace, as the number is down by 47%. In Ontario, it’s down 46% and down 45% in Quebec.

Overall, Canadians are going to retail and recreation spots 59% less and to grocery stores and pharmacies 35% less.

