Applications for Canada Emergency Response Aid Opens Monday

As about a million Canadians have applied for Employment Insurance (EI) so far, the Canada Emergency Response Aid is coming soon.

This application will open to the public Monday, April 6th, where people can fill out the form online. However, it can’t be combined with the wage subsidy for businesses.

Those who apply and request getting funds through direct deposit, can expect a payment between three to five days after applying.

Those who are applicable include:

People living in Canada who are at least 15 years old

Anyone who is not working due to COVID-19 or are eligible for EI benefits

Those with an income of at least $5,000 in 2019

People who are or expect to be without employment or self-employment income for at least 14 consecutive days

After, you will need to check in monthly and confirm you’re still out of work. You can apply for the emergency response aid through the CRA My Account or over the phone.

