TransLink doesn’t have too many fans in Metro Vancouver, but come New Year’s Eve, you might be thanking them.
The public transit services just announced it will be operating free starting on December 31st at 5 pm until January 1st at 5 am.
Services will also be operating as follows:
- Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with over 30 additional buses throughout the system and extra service on select routes.
- SkyTrain service will operate on a Saturday schedule with last trains running two hour later than regularly scheduled.
- Last train from Waterfront to King George at 2:16 a.m.
- Last train from Waterfront to Lougheed at 2:11 a.m.
- Last train from Waterfront to Production Way-University at 1:40 a.m.
- Last train from Waterfront to YVR-Airport Station at 2:05 a.m.
- Last train from Waterfront to Richmond-Brighouse at 2:15 a.m.
- Last train from VCC-Clark to Lafarge Lake-Douglas at 2:22 a.m. (until 2:29 a.m. as far as Lougheed Town Centre only)
- Last train from Lafarge Lake-Douglas to VCC-Clark at 2:00 a.m. (until 2:39 a.m. as far as Lougheed Town Centre only)
- SeaBus will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule with extended service every 15 minutes until 1:22 a.m. and every 30 minutes until last sailing from Waterfront at 2:22 a.m.
As usual on a Sunday, the West Coast Express will not be operating.