The City of Vancouver has just released its 2025 Statement of Financial Information, which includes details about city employees’ top salaries.

The report notes remuneration and expenses for the Mayor and Councillors, as well as the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners, Vancouver Police Board Members, Vancouver Public Library Board, and employees that earn above $75,000.

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Vancouver’s Top Employees

As the Mayor, Ken Sim reportedly earned a salary of $212,531 in 2025. The Councillors got between $108,129 and $127,367, aside from the two who joined the council partway through the year. Among elected park board commissioners, they earned $21,157 each. Chairperson Laura Christensen earned $26,186.

The City of Vancouver’s senior management team is where the big salaries are, though. This includes pay that reaches into the $300,00 range, with the lowest being around $131,000. Here’s a look at who’s making the biggest bucks:

Grace Cheng , director of long-term financial strategy and treasury: $374,684

, director of long-term financial strategy and treasury: $374,684 Karen Levitt , deputy city manager: $350,899

, deputy city manager: $350,899 Sandra Singh , deputy city manager: $345,728

, deputy city manager: $345,728 Armin Amrolia , deputy city manager: $340,026

, deputy city manager: $340,026 Karen Fry , Fire Chief: $325,817

, Fire Chief: $325,817 Josh White , acting GM of planning, urban design and sustainability: $315,532

, acting GM of planning, urban design and sustainability: $315,532 Steve Jackson , park board GM: $310,706

, park board GM: $310,706 Andrew Naklicki , chief human resources officer: $305,495

, chief human resources officer: $305,495 Mike Macdonellm , Auditor General: $305,425

, Auditor General: $305,425 Margaret Wittgens, GM of arts, culture and community services: $300,293

As for the others, they made between $285,000 to $131,000. If you’re curious about the entire list, you can check out the entire 2025 Statement of Financial Information here on the City of Vancouver’s website.