As patio season returns across BC, one local brand is looking to own the moment with a new flavour built for warm weather.

Vancouver-based Suntail has officially launched Soleada, a tropical mango margarita that expands its growing lineup of tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. The release arrives just in time for spring and summer, when demand for easy, high-quality drinks tends to spike.

A flavour designed for summer drinking

Soleada leans into bright, fruit-forward notes, blending ripe mango with Suntail’s signature tequila base. The result is a smooth, refreshing take on a classic margarita, one that feels equally at home on a patio, at the beach, or during a casual night with friends.

Unlike overly sweet RTDs, the brand continues to focus on balance and drinkability. That approach has helped Suntail stand out in an increasingly crowded category.

“Soleada is exactly the kind of flavour we’ve been excited to bring to market,” said Andrew Racanelli, co-founder of Suntail. “We’re seeing a real shift toward premium, tequila-based RTDs, and mango felt like a natural next step. It’s vibrant, approachable, and perfect for how people want to drink in the summer.”

Building on strong retail momentum

The launch is not happening in a vacuum. Suntail has quietly built strong traction at retail, with its products recently ranking among the top-selling ready-to-drink cocktails at Legacy Liquor Stores.

That kind of performance has given the brand credibility with both consumers and retailers, especially as shoppers continue to trade up toward better-quality canned cocktails.

Instead of chasing every trend, Suntail has stayed focused on refining a core idea: tequila-based cocktails that actually taste like the real thing.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to create something that actually tastes like a proper cocktail,” added Racanelli. “Soleada builds on that. It’s fun and tropical, but still grounded in what makes a margarita great.”

A timely addition to the RTD category

The timing of Soleada’s launch is deliberate. As the weather improves, consumers naturally shift toward lighter, more refreshing drinks. Mango, in particular, continues to be one of the most popular flavour profiles for summer.

At the same time, the RTD category itself keeps evolving. Shoppers are no longer just looking for convenience. They want quality, flavour, and a sense of occasion in a can.

Suntail is positioning itself right at that intersection, offering a product that feels elevated without losing its easygoing appeal.

Where to find it

Soleada (Tropical Mango Margarita) is now beginning to roll out at select retailers across British Columbia, with broader availability expected throughout the summer months.

If Suntail’s recent momentum is any indication, this could quickly become a staple for Vancouver’s patio season.