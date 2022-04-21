13 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (April 22-24)

Easter long weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do.

RELATED: The Celebration of Light Fireworks Are Returning To Vancouver This Summer

Richmond Spring Carnival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desy Cheng (@desy31) The largest Canadian midway operation is currently in Richmond through Sunday. Stop by Lansdowne to experience plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family. When & Where: Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Lansdowne Centre parking lot, (corner of No.3 Road and Alderbridge Way)

Catch a laugh with Dave Chappelle

The popular comedian is performing back-to-back shows in Vancouver this weekend. Chappelle’s shows have been known to spark some controversy in the past, as with most comedians. However, fans will surely be excited to see this headlining act that brings out a lot of his truths and views.

When & Where: Friday, April 22 & Saturday, April 23 at Rogers Arena

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 at the VSO

The Harry Potter film score is arguably as iconic as any. The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will be highlighting this feature as it plays the soundtrack live and in sync with a film screening of the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

When & Where: April 22 – 24, The Orpheum Theatre

Port Moody Dragon Boat Fest

The exciting Spring festival is back! The annual Inlet Spring Regatta will feature 200 metre dragon boat races, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.

When & Where: April 23, Rocky Point Park in Port Moody

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Rogers Hometown Hockey arrives in North Vancouver this weekend and you can expect hockey-related activities, live entertainment, NHL Alumni appearances, music, and fun for the whole family. When and Where: April 23rd & 24th from 11am – 5pm at the Shipyards (1st Street Festival)

Taste of Chinatown

Hungry? Experience a foodie evening event with 8 of the best eateries of Chinatown. Tickets are available for $38 and also include admission into the Chinese Garden. When and Where: April 24, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Chilliwack Tulip Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Canada’s largest Tulip Festival just opened earlier this week with millions of flowers in bloom. In addition to Tulips, you can also find fields of Hyacinths and Double-Daffodils. Tickets are available online and on-site.

When & Where: Now through May 11, 41310 Royalwood Dr. Chilliwack

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

Comedy After Dark

This week’s show features headliner Todd Ness and Aaron Redd. The show kicks off at 5pm with a dinner option available.

When & Where: Saturday April 16 at 117 W Pender St.

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver. Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Where: 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

VanDusen Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VanDusen Botanical Garden (@vandusengarden)

The weather is supposed to be nice this weekend so it’s a good time to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5251 Oak St.

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.