Hop On A Ferris Wheel At Richmond’s Spring Carnival Happening Now

If you’ve driven along No.3 Road recently, you likely noticed he Carnival at Lansdowne Centre is back.

This 11-day event kicked off on Easter Weekend and will remain open through Sunday, April 24. The annual Richmond carnival is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada.

RELATED: The Richmond Night Market Opens This Month & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

About the Carnival

As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family.

Date / Hours of the Carnival

Friday, April 15 12 – 11pm

Saturday, April 16 12 – 11pm

Sunday, April 17 12 – 11pm

Monday, April 18 12 – 7pm

Wednesday, April 20 3 – 10pm

Thursday, April 21 3 – 10pm

Friday, April 22 3 – 11pm

Saturday, April 23 12 – 11pm

Sunday, April 24 12 – 6pm

Ticket Pricing

Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 4 to 6 coupons per ride. You can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.

Single Gold Ticket: $1.25

Red Book (20) $25.00

Blue Book (40) $45.00

$45 wristbands daily

What To Expect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desy Cheng (@desy31)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet Almendral (@julietalmendral)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanna Mak (@tomyleisure)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian (@babylime_vc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dom (@panda.dlights)

Learn more about things happening in and around Metro Vancouver in our Events section.

Richmond Lansdowne Carnival 2022

When: Now through Sunday, April 24

Where: Lansdowne Centre parking lot, (corner of No.3 Road and Alderbridge Way)

Admission: Free. Ride passes start at $1.25 each per coupon to $45