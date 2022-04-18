Hop On A Ferris Wheel At Richmond’s Spring Carnival Happening Now

If you’ve driven along No.3 Road recently, you likely noticed he Carnival at Lansdowne Centre is back.
This 11-day event kicked off on Easter Weekend and will remain open through Sunday, April 24. The annual Richmond carnival is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada.
About the Carnival
As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family.
Date / Hours of the Carnival
-
Friday, April 15 12 – 11pm
-
Saturday, April 16 12 – 11pm
-
Sunday, April 17 12 – 11pm
-
Monday, April 18 12 – 7pm
-
Wednesday, April 20 3 – 10pm
-
Thursday, April 21 3 – 10pm
-
Friday, April 22 3 – 11pm
-
Saturday, April 23 12 – 11pm
-
Sunday, April 24 12 – 6pm
Ticket Pricing
Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 4 to 6 coupons per ride. You can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.
- Single Gold Ticket: $1.25
- Red Book (20) $25.00
- Blue Book (40) $45.00
- $45 wristbands daily
What To Expect
Richmond Lansdowne Carnival 2022
When: Now through Sunday, April 24
Where: Lansdowne Centre parking lot, (corner of No.3 Road and Alderbridge Way)
Admission: Free. Ride passes start at $1.25 each per coupon to $45
