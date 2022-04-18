Hop On A Ferris Wheel At Richmond’s Spring Carnival Happening Now

604 Now | @604now | April 18, 2022
News
landsdowne carnival
Photo: @aamir.u_ / Instagram

If you’ve driven along No.3 Road recently, you likely noticed he Carnival at Lansdowne Centre is back.

This 11-day event kicked off on Easter Weekend and will remain open through Sunday, April 24. The annual Richmond carnival is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada.

RELATED: The Richmond Night Market Opens This Month & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

 

About the Carnival

As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family.

Date / Hours of the Carnival

  • Friday, April 15                12 – 11pm

  • Saturday, April 16           12 – 11pm

  • Sunday, April 17              12 – 11pm

  • Monday, April 18            12 – 7pm

  • Wednesday, April 20      3 – 10pm

  • Thursday, April 21           3 – 10pm

  • Friday, April 22                3 – 11pm

  • Saturday, April 23           12 – 11pm

  • Sunday, April 24              12 – 6pm

Ticket Pricing

Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 4 to 6 coupons per ride. You can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.

  • Single Gold Ticket: $1.25
  • Red Book (20) $25.00
  • Blue Book (40) $45.00
  • $45 wristbands daily

What To Expect

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Desy Cheng (@desy31)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Almendral (@julietalmendral)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanna Mak (@tomyleisure)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivian (@babylime_vc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dom (@panda.dlights)

Learn more about things happening in and around Metro Vancouver in our Events section.

Richmond Lansdowne Carnival 2022

When: Now through Sunday, April 24

Where: Lansdowne Centre parking lot, (corner of No.3 Road and Alderbridge Way)

Admission: Free. Ride passes start at $1.25 each per coupon to $45

Log in or create an account to save content