22 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Nov 25-27)

The weekend has finally arrived and there’s lots to do and see around the city to take advantage of it.

From twinkling Christmas light displays to dining in a dome, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. So don’t miss out on all the fun.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Polar Express Train Ride

If you loved watching the Polar Express, here is your chance to experience the real thing. The Railway Museum of BC has brought back its beloved holiday magic experience with the North Pole Express Train Ride in Squamish. You can board the train and head straight towards Santa’s hometown.

It’s on for select weekends, and the train’s first ride will be on Nov. 26.

When & Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia, 39645 Government Road

Disney On Ice

Watch all your favourite Disney characters come to life at Pacific Coliseum this weekend.

The Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures show will be taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets while you still can.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Pacific Coliseum, 100 N Renfrew Street

Hopscotch Festival

This festival celebrates all things whisky, beer and spirits at the PNE Forum.

There will be a grand tasting hall and master classes where visitors can sample a selection of 350+ products.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at the PNE Forum, 2901 E Hastings Street

iMADE Christmas Market

Come down to The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver for a free holiday Christmas market like noneother. iMADE’s markets typically feature over 50 local vendors.

The market helps showcase local artists, artisans, small home-based side hustles and emerging brands.

When & Where: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way in North Vancouver

Portobello West Annual Roundhouse Holiday Market

Continue your Christmas shopping with a stop at this epic holiday market in Yaletown.

The Portobello West Annual Holiday Market is taking place Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Roundhouse Community Recreation Centre.

When & Where: Saturday at the Roundhouse Community Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews

Lights at Lafarge

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back on Saturday. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

For nine full weeks, this huge and beautiful display will light up the 1.2km stroll around the lake.

When & Where: Starts Saturday at Lafarge Lake, 1201 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam



Lumière

Experience Lumiere this winter. The annual event is inspired by light and artistic expression.

The West End, English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza and the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza will come alive this weekend with a series of dazzling light installations.

When & Where: All weekend long at various locations in downtown Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

VanDusen’s Festival of Lights

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And one of Vancouver’s most highly-anticipated holiday events is returning to the city this weekend. The VanDusen Festival of Lights is back on Nov. 25.

The event has run every year since 1984. And over the years it’s grown to encompass more than one million dazzling lights and displays to spread holiday cheer.

When & Where: Up until Jan. 2 at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street

Vancouver Christmas Market

Everyone’s favourite holiday tradition is back. The German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market has something for everyone this holiday season.

Shop dozens of local vendors, sip on some mulled wine and dig into authentic German eats while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

When & Where: All weekend long at Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place

Canyon Lights

Ready, set, glow! Canyon Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park and will run until Jan. 22.

This world-famous attraction is lit from one end to another, making it an incredible sight to see. Visitors can witness the Capilano River become illuminated while walking across the 140-metre-long suspension bridge.

But the bridge is only part of the attraction. Guests can experience the entire rainforest and infamous TreeTops Adventure lit with dazzling lights. The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world.

When & Where: Until Jan. 22 at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road in North Vancouver

Lights By The Lake

‘Tis the season for romantic strolls filled with twinkling lights and small town charm. Get that Hallmark movie feeling at Lights By The Lake in Harrison Hot Springs.

See the village all lit up in true holiday fashion. Spectators can enjoy the scenery along the two-kilometre promenade with the warm glow of Christmas lights and holiday feels. Visitors may even spot a Sasquatch or two along the way.

When & Where: All weekend long at the waterfront promenade in Harrison Hot Springs

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. Heritage Christmas is making a comeback this year. The Burnaby Village Museum’s annual event features a completely transformed holiday experience with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit.

The event takes place Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, and the best part yet—it’s free.

When & Where: Up until Jan. 2 at Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave

Winterlust Dome Dining

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months? Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge is bringing back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive

Christmas Store at Potters

The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24.

When & Where: Now until Dec. 24 at Potters, 19158 48th Avenue in Surrey

Metropolis at Metrotown

Check out all the holiday happenings at Metropolis at Metrotown this Christmas season. There are lots of festive activities taking place at the mall, including visits with Santa (after a two-year hiatus), as well as a toy drive, and gift wrapping stations.

Plus, with over 330 stores to choose from, you’ll find something for everyone on your list.

When & Where: All weekend long at Metropolis at Metrotown, 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby

Beyond King Tut

Nat Geo’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience recently opened in Vancouver.

Go beyond the mask and see Ancient Egypt’s most iconic king like never before at the Vancouver Convention Centre. With 9 galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world.

When & Where: Now throughout December at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek to Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: Happening all weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place

Beauty and the Beast Pop-Up Bar

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, come along on a 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast.

This pop-up bar is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Alice Cocktail Experience, Neverland and The Wizard’s Den.

When & Where: Various dates from now until Sunday, Jan. 22 at Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining options, including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet.

When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

Tinseltown Bar

Everyday is Christmas at this festive pop-up bar in Vancouver. The creators of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, The Beauty & The Beast Experience and Neverland Bar are bringing Tinseltown to The Alpen Club just in time for the holidays.

Guests can expect Christmas tunes, themed drinks and of course, lots of tinsel.

When & Where: Various dates available at The Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend at Science World

