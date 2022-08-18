25 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Aug 19-21)

The weekend has finally arrived. So make the most of it by checking out all the fun things to do and see around the city over the next few days.

From the opening of the PNE to a cat-themed festival, there’s plenty to make this weekend a memorable one.

RELATED: The PNE Will Return This Summer & Just Dropped Its Full Entertainment Line Up

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

PNE

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition returns this weekend, with an impressive line up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. The Summer Night Concerts are also returning. The B-52s Farewell Tour will take the stage on Saturday while Blue Rodeo will perform Sunday.

When & Where: All weekend at 2901 East Hastings Street

Meowfest

Cat lovers won’t want to miss out on a full-day of food, fun and felines at Meowfest. This cat-stravaganza will feature music, presentations, face painting, prizes, beer, food trucks and shopping.

There will also be an adoption area with amazing rescue kitties, and some celebrity cats you can meet and greet. Best of all, all event proceeds are donated directly to local shelters.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rocky Mountaineer Station, 1755 Cottrell Street

Granville Flea

The Granville Flea Market is hosting a Vintage Expo on Sunday, where you can find the best vintage street wear and high fashion fits.

There’s an indoor and outdoor area, as well as a selection of food vendors right on-site.

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Beaumont Studios, 316 W 5th Avenue

Richmond Maritime Festival

Richmond’s biggest nautical celebration returns this weekend. The festival is taking place at Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

The two-day event will unfold across the eight-acre site, showcasing a vibrant program of live music, historical characters and storytellers, heritage vessels, and displays.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 at Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site



Beanstock Coffee Festival

Calling all caffeine fiends! The Beanstock Coffee Festival celebrates specialty coffee from bean to cup.

The event features unlimited coffee tastings and coffee know-how so you’ll walk away from it more energized than ever.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 at Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre



Monstercat festival at the PNE

The Monstercat Compound Block Party is a free Vancouver festival, featuring live performances, electronic music, visual arts and video games.

It takes place on Saturday with headliners Whipped Cream and Akylla.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 20 at the PNE, 2901 East Hastings Street

Steveston Dragon Boat Festival

The Steveston Dragon Boat Festival returns Saturday after a two year hiatus. Steveston will come alive as an estimated 2,000 paddlers and 20,000 festival-goers converge for one of BC’s biggest dragon boat races and one of Richmond’s most popular community festivals.

Enjoy dragon boat races, live music, vibrant visual arts, entertainment, children’s activities, and culinary offerings, while kicking back and enjoying a relaxing summer’s day by the water.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 20 at Britannia Heritage Shipyards

Battle of the Brews Surrey

The 4th annual Battle of the Brews is taking place at Surrey City Hall Plaza from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday. This fun charity event will offer attendees a great afternoon of craft beer tasting and food trucks.

Attendees will get the chance to help choose their favourite beers and all proceeds from the event will fund Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 20 at Surrey City Hall Plaza

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers is bringing her Reunion tour to Vancouver on Saturday.

The concert will take place at the Orpheum Theatre at 8 pm.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe Street

Ongoing Things To Do

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience, where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter. Expect things to get curious and curiouser.

The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

$2.99 Movies at Cineplex

Cineplex’s Family Favourites program will let you pay $2.99 per person for Saturday morning movies for the rest of the month. See the August lineup here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 19 from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is New Westminster’s weekly summer event running every Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks (July 7 – August 25) on the 600 block of Front Street. The family friendly market will feature food trucks, a beer garden, artisan vendors, and live music.

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. on the 600 block of Front Street, Downtown New West

Glow in the Dark Paddleboarding

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek. Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment.

When & Where: Each tour departs from Granville Island every Friday and Saturday

Playland

Playland is back with the classic attractions that park-goers have grown to love such as the games, rides, attractions and of course the food. There’s also the new $2.7 million Skybender. In addition, the haunted house has also returned to the Playland lineup for the first time in years.

When & Where: Select days and every weekend throughout August at 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Shipyards Live

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site. The event features live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

When & Where: 3 – 11 p.m. every Friday at the Shipyards District, North Vancouver

Burnaby Village Museum

This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities.

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, admission is free, however carousel rides are $2.65

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Where: 50 W Cordova Street

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

