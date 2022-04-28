12 Fun Things To Do In Vancouver This Weekend (April 29 – May 1)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do.

RELATED: Science World Is Bringing Back Adult Only Nights with Drinks This May

Richmond Night Market Opening Weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

The annual Richmond Night Market will return this weekend and remain throughout the Spring and Summer. This year’s market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Weekends from April 29 to Oct. 10. Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

BC’s Largest Earth Day Celebration

With April marking the world’s largest environmental movement, it only makes sense for the City of Surrey to host the largest Earth Day celebration in the province. Party for the Planet will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 30, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Over the course of eight hours, attendees will find no shortage of festivities to take part in.

When & Where: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m – Saturday, April 30. Surrey Civic Plaza – University Drive, Surrey

Richmond Block Party + Food Truck Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

In addition to the night market, Richmond will also be hosting a block party this weekend. Entry will be free and there will be more than 20 food trucks to try, as well as live music and a marketplace selling items from local vendors.

When & Where: Friday 29th – Sunday May 1, Landsdowne Mall, 5300 No.3 Rd, Richmond, BC

The final Canucks game of the season

The Canucks were recently eliminated from playoff contention, which means their Thursday night game against the Kings will be the final of the season.

When & Where: Thursday, April 28 at Rogers Arena. Puck drops at 7pm.

Vancouver Fleet Weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Canadian Navy 🇨🇦⚓️ (@royalcannavy)

The Royal Canadian Navy and Maritime Forces Pacific fleet will be docking at the Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver for a free three-day event. Guests will have the opportunity to experience nautical activities, including ship tours, displays and more.

When & Where: April 29 to May 1, 2022 at the Burrard Dry Dock. Ships arrive Friday morning. Tours will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Ongoing Things To Do

Chilliwack Tulip Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

Canada’s largest Tulip Festival just opened earlier this week with millions of flowers in bloom. In addition to Tulips, you can also find fields of Hyacinths and Double-Daffodils. Tickets are available online and on-site.

When & Where: Now through May 11, 41310 Royalwood Dr. Chilliwack

Cirque Du Soleil’s Alegria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

This is a classic show that has been slightly reinvented to appeal to the next generation. Guests will be immersed in a kingdom of revolution and be drawn into the story through the performances and vibrancy of the show. As you can expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, the visuals are sure to be spellbinding.

When & Where: Multiple shows a day until June 5 at Concord Pacific Place

Comedy After Dark

This week’s show features headliner Todd Ness and Aaron Redd. The show kicks off at 5pm with a dinner option available.

When & Where: Saturday April 16 at 117 W Pender St.

FlyOver Iceland

Experience the near thrill of flying over glaciers, volcanoes and waterfalls. Witness the splendor of Vikings and trolls and enjoy lava cake without leaving Vancouver. Using state of the art technology to stimulate the feeling of flight this virtual reality experience lets you explore Iceland.

Where: 999 Canada Place

Downtown Langley Mural Walks

Whether you’re an artist in search of inspiration to spark creativity or simply just enjoy admiring other people’s work, look no further than the streets of Downtown Langley. The Downtown Langley Business Association has designed a spectacular Mural Walk to encourage people to get outside and explore their own backyard. And it’s become one of the top things to do in the area for locals and tourists alike.

Where: Downtown Langley

VanDusen Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VanDusen Botanical Garden (@vandusengarden)

The weather is supposed to be nice this weekend so it’s a good time to check out VanDusen botanical garden. It’s a 55 acre outdoor garden with a maze and beautiful flowers tucked away on Oak St. in Vancouver.

When & Where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5251 Oak St.

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel! In T. rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre. Admission this weekend is free, which is expected cause massive delays and sold out shows.

Where: Science World