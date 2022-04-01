With April marking the world’s largest environmental movement, it only makes sense for the City of Surrey to host the largest Earth Day celebration in the province. After going virtual last year, Party for the Planet will finally return to normalcy with a plethora of in-person activities for all ages to enjoy. And the best part is, the event is free to attend.

Party for the Planet will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 30, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Over the course of eight hours, attendees will find no shortage of festivities to take part in.

Attractions

Shop the Surrey Parks plant sale, participate in environmental workshops and several other activities aimed at learning how to live more sustainably.

The event will also have a brand new “Speaker Series” talks this year, where presenters will drive home the importance of living sustainably. Located in the Live Green World, guests will be able to learn about proper tree pruning and watering techniques, the history of Bannock, and understanding vegan certifications in cosmetics.

Attendees can learn about textile waste and bring second-hand clothing to a clothing swap inside Surrey City Hall.

Other attractions include a sustainable marketplace featuring artisan and Indigenous vendors, and a Surrey Parks display, as well as a rock-climbing wall and sports activations from Sport Surrey on University Drive.

Freebies

Plant lovers will want to get there early for a chance to take home a free tomato plant. There will be 1,000 complimentary tomato plants given out to attendees after the event’s Welcome Ceremony with the Mayor and Council at 2:30 p.m.

Based on past years, these plants go quick so it’s best to get there early.

Food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

Of course, the food at the festival will also be sustainable (and delicious). Two of Vancouver’s best plant-based food trucks will be on-site, including Chickpea and Dirty Vegan.

You’ll also find Hurricane Potatoes, JapaDog, Reel Mac and Cheese, TL Mini Donuts, and the Bannock Queen among others. See the full list of food trucks here.

Live Music & Performances

The event will also feature a full day of live entertainment on the TD Main Stage, a dance battle on the new Plaza Stage, Indigenous performers and an acoustic concert series.

This year’s line-up features Post-Modern Connection, A-SLAM, Candace Curr, Ben Dunnill, DACEY, Ranj Singh, North Surrey Dance and many more. Find the full list of performers here.

Party For The Planet Surrey 2022

When: Saturday, April 30

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – University Drive, Surrey

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content brought to you by the City of Surrey. To learn more about the event please visit the website.