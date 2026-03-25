21 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Mar 27-29)

It’s the final weekend of March, but that doesn’t mean Metro Vancouver isn’t packed with plenty to do! Whether you’re catching a musical, admiring the cherry blossoms, or hitting up a festival, here’s everything worth doing in the city!

RELATED: 49 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This March

Featured Events

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Cherry blossom season is returning once again, and with it is the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival! This annual event honours the spring flowers as the community gathers to enjoy art, culture, and nature. This year’s events include the iconic Big Picnic in David Lam Park, as well as Sakura Days Japan Fair at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

📅 Date: March 27 – April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale 2026

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to bulk up your makeup collection, then here it is with Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale, happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. For five days from March 26 to March 30, you’ll have the chance to snag your favourite brands at a minimum of 50% off! Hosted by the Premium Retail Group, prepare yourself for five whole days of nothing but nonstop makeup shopping and sales. Perfect for anyone looking to add to their collection, find that perfect shade match, or a gift, the Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale is going to be all that and more.

No reservations are needed to attend the sale and the event is completely open to the public. Doors open promptly at 9:00am, so be sure to bring your A-game to score all the deals you’ve been dreaming of.

📅 Date: March 26 – 30, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Exhibition Hall B

🎟️ More Info: Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale

For The Family

Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

West Coast Amusements is bringing thrilling rides, exciting games, and classic fair food to Lansdowne Centre from March 26 to April 12. This family-friendly event promises non-stop fun for all ages with rides, treats, and midway games that will keep you entertained all day long.

📅 Date: March 26 – April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Lansdowne Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Hop on over to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for Hoppy Heights, running Saturday, March 14 to Monday, April 6, for egg-citing Spring Break adventures the whole family will love. From Easter-themed activities to seasonal photo spots and playful surprises, there’s fun around every corner – the perfect way to kick-start spring. Cross the iconic 450-foot suspension bridge and wander through Cliffwalk and Treetops Adventure as the Park comes alive with vibrant décor and cheerful moments at every turn.

📅 Date: March 14 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Museum of Surrey Presents: Our Connection to Hockey

Hockey is more than just a sport in Canada. It’s part of our culture, our history, and it’s played an important role in bringing people from all walks of life together under one game. The Museum of Surrey’s newest free exhibit is showcasing exactly that, highlighting the integral part hockey has played in Canada’s past and present. Excitingly, it also shines a light on Surrey’s local hockey heroes, as well as having plenty of interactive activities that will get the whole family hooting and hollering for a goal.

Visitors will have the chance to learn all about how hockey is part of the glue that keeps Canada together. Alongside the national icons on showcase, Surrey’s own athletes and game-changers will be under the same spotlight, as well as the untold stories of diversity in hockey. Women’s hockey, para hockey, and Punjabi broadcasters have all played some amazing parts in making the sport what it is today– especially locally.

📅 Date: October 16, 2025 – April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Our Connection to Hockey

Artemis Space Adventure With LEGO® Bricks

Produced by Flying Fish and supported by Science World, kids can go in their own galactic adventure with this space-themed exhibition. Guests will be able to enjoy hands-on engineering challenges and workshop stations that are inspired by the creative problem-solving that real astronauts have to do.

📅 Date: June 26, 2025 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: River District in Bloom

Scentuals Factory Store Sales Event

You are invited to the Scentuals Factory Store Sales Event on Saturday, March 28th. This is their biggest shopping event of the season, offering a rare opportunity to shop the entire collection at discounted prices and gain access to Factory Seconds – Products with minor packaging defects but otherwise perfect to use. Save up to 50% on Scentuals’ botanical skincare and shop the full selection plus heavily-discounted Factory Seconds at their Burnaby store!

📅 Date: March 28, 2026

📍 Location: Scentuals Natural & Organic Skin Care

🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Factory Store Sales Event

Food + Drink Experiences

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival invites you on a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring! From March 20th to May 3rd, explore 25+ Metro Vancouver cafes and bakeries, showcasing limited-time cherry blossom themed festival items. This is your excuse to try a new spot, catch up with a friend, go on a date, or go on your own food crawl, all while supporting local businesses in this spring event.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2026

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Ice Skating

North Vancouver Shipyard’s Ice Rink

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Ice Rink is returning for another season! This massive, 12,000-square-foot outdoor rink will officially open on November 28, 2025—marking the first day to lace up and enjoy this free winter activity. The popular rink, located in Lonsdale’s waterfront district, gives skaters a chance to glide under a retractable roof with stunning city views. Whether it’s a rainy day or a crisp evening, the rink’s unique design makes it a must-visit winter experience.

📅 Date: November 28, 2025 – March 29, 2026

📍 Location: Shipyards District

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Ice Rink 2025-2026

The Arts

Wildwoman

Seductively funny with a daring twist on regal history, Wildwoman follows Catherine de Medici, the young newlywed of King Henry II of France. While Catherine thinks her life at court will be a fascinating forum of political discourse, reality sets in when she realizes the palace is a cruel and disturbing place where her singular function is to be a baby-making machine for male heirs. Enemies are everywhere, but Catherine finds kinship with the paperback-romance hot, head-to-toe hair wildman kept in the dungeons as one of the king’s collection of caged oddities. He awakens Catherine’s own wild side, and then no one is save from her vengeful wrath.

📅 Date: March 26 – April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Gateway Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wildwoman

Murder is a Drag

Murder is a Drag is back, Vancouver’s favourite murder mystery dinner shows! This time, they’ve got some special performances that will have you on the edge of your seat as you work to solve the puzzle. Notably, the special Friday the 13th edition of Murder is a Drag is at a different venue – the show has been adapted for a historic (and haunted) home in Vancouver’s West End in partnership with the Friends for Life Society.

📅 Date: March 13 – May 15, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag: Mystery Dinner Shows

Franklinland by Lloyd Suh

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Franklinland runs March 12–April 5, 2026, at the Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island. Omari Newton directs the Canadian premiere of Franklinland, a sharp comedy by acclaimed playwright Lloyd Suh. Written in 2023, Franklinland offers a wildly imaginative and thoroughly modern take on the American Revolution—centering not on nation-building, but on the fraught and often absurd relationship between Benjamin Franklin (Brian Markinson) and his son, William (Luc Roderique).

📅 Date: March 12 – April 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Franklinland by Lloyd Suh

Les Misérables

The global sensation Les Misérables is back in Vancouver! Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, the musical tells the story of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

📅 Date: March 18 – 29, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Les Misérables

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver International Auto Show 2026

The Vancouver International Auto Show is returning once more in 2026, with even bigger and better unveilings, exclusives, and specialty displays that celebrate the most coveted supercars that this West Coast city adores. Get ready to rev your engines because Vancouver’s premier auto show is roaring to life! Bringing together car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and casual fans together is the Vancouver International Auto Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on beautiful Coal Harbour. The show takes place over 5 amazing days, all featuring plenty of attractions and experiences that offer visitors an immersive way to delve into automotive innovation and culture.

📅 Date: March 25 – 29, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre West

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver International Auto Show 2026

Concerts + Shows

Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s most iconic album is an immersive experience like you’ve never seen before. Your cosmic journey takes place inside The Dome at the newly-transformed H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, where you’ll be treated to 10 tracks of futuristic visions and retro nods to the legendary band’s visual legacy. This is an unprecedented adventure that invites everyone to travel through time and experience themes of life, mortality, and consciousness in ways conventional screens cannot achieve.

📅 Date: January 28 – April 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Dome

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Delhi 2 Dublin

Blending Bhangra and Celtic sounds, Delhi 2 Dublin are heading to the Surrey Arts Centre to throw a party like no other. They’re at the forefront of South Asian fusion music, pioneering a global bass sound that they call “Subcontinental Pop.” This high-energy combination of Bhangra, electronic, hip-hop, reggae, and Celtic influences defies genre and unites dancefloors worldwide. Join this celebration of music where the band will treat you to a night to remember.

📅 Date: March 28, 2026

📍 Location: Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Delhi 2 Dublin

Talks + Showcases

West Coast Weddings’ Wedding Show “In Bloom”

West Coast Weddings invites you to experience In Bloom — their spring signature bridal showcase designed to connect, inspire, and elevate your wedding planning journey. Taking place at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown, this two-floor event brings together a curated collection of talented wedding professionals from across British Columbia. From photographers and planners to fashion, décor, venues, beauty experts, travel specialists, and more — this is your opportunity to meet your dream team in person.

📅 Date: March 29, 2026

📍 Location: Hilton Vancouver Metrotown

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: West Coast Weddings’ Show “In Bloom”

No matter what you end up doing this weekend, it’s sure to be a fun one. Check out the cherry blossoms, grab some delicious bites, and enjoy the spring season!

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.