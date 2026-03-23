Save up to 50% on Scentuals’ botanical skincare and shop the full selection plus heavily-discounted Factory Seconds at their Burnaby store!

You are invited to the Scentuals Factory Store Sales Event on Saturday, March 28th. This is their biggest shopping event of the season, offering a rare opportunity to shop the entire collection at discounted prices and gain access to Factory Seconds – Products with minor packaging defects but otherwise perfect to use.

Get ready to restock your vanity with clean, Canadian-made beauty.

The Factory Store Experience

While you can find Scentuals favorites at major retailers across the country—including Save-On-Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Safeway & many more—the Factory Store is the only place where you can experience the full selection of our brand and find Factory Seconds – offering a fantastic way to get the products you love at a significantly deeper discount, simply because they have a minor cosmetic flaw.

Located right at their headquarters, the Factory Store serves as the ultimate destination for Scentuals enthusiasts. From their best-selling Vitamin C serum and nourishing repair creams to exclusive value sets and limited-run items, we bring the entire warehouse to your fingertips. This event allows you to:

Explore Everything: Shop every scent, size, and specialty product we make.

Shop every scent, size, and specialty product we make. Sample & Discover: Test our latest launches and find your new signature scent.

Test our latest launches and find your new signature scent. Expert Advice: Chat with our team about the best products for your specific skin type and concerns.

Whether you are a long-time fan or new to our botanical formulas, this is the perfect time to stock up. With discounts of up to 50%, you can grab your daily essentials or find the perfect gift for someone special.

Admission is free, but the best deals go fast!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: March 28, 2026

📍 Location: Scentuals Natural & Organic Skin Care

🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Factory Store Sales Event