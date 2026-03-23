You are invited to the Scentuals Factory Store Sales Event on Saturday, March 28th. This is their biggest shopping event of the season, offering a rare opportunity to shop the entire collection at discounted prices and gain access to Factory Seconds – Products with minor packaging defects but otherwise perfect to use.
Save up to 50% on Scentuals’ botanical skincare and shop the full selection plus heavily-discounted Factory Seconds at their Burnaby store!
Here’s a sneak peek at what you can find:
- Anti-Aging Collection – 30% Off (Best Seller)
- Factory Seconds – Sleep Well Bath Bombs 50% Off
- Buy 2 Get 1 – Repair Creams (60ml) (Best Seller)
- & Much More 👀
- Promotions ONLY available in-store.
Get ready to restock your vanity with clean, Canadian-made beauty.
The Factory Store Experience
While you can find Scentuals favorites at major retailers across the country—including Save-On-Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Safeway & many more—the Factory Store is the only place where you can experience the full selection of our brand and find Factory Seconds – offering a fantastic way to get the products you love at a significantly deeper discount, simply because they have a minor cosmetic flaw.
Located right at their headquarters, the Factory Store serves as the ultimate destination for Scentuals enthusiasts. From their best-selling Vitamin C serum and nourishing repair creams to exclusive value sets and limited-run items, we bring the entire warehouse to your fingertips. This event allows you to:
- Explore Everything: Shop every scent, size, and specialty product we make.
- Sample & Discover: Test our latest launches and find your new signature scent.
- Expert Advice: Chat with our team about the best products for your specific skin type and concerns.
Whether you are a long-time fan or new to our botanical formulas, this is the perfect time to stock up. With discounts of up to 50%, you can grab your daily essentials or find the perfect gift for someone special.
Admission is free, but the best deals go fast!
EVENT DETAILS:
📅 Date: March 28, 2026
📍 Location: Scentuals Natural & Organic Skin Care
🎟️ More Info: Scentuals Factory Store Sales Event