The Lily Pad Airbnb Is A Whimsical Escape Immersed In A Lush BC Forest

Enjoy an off-the-grid stay at this serene property nestled on the Sunshine Coast.

This irresistible cabin is located in Sechelt, and has amazing views of the Inlet and the Ocean. It can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

You’ll find all the comforts of home here, including a TV, WiFi, indoor fireplace, private deck and hot tub.

The cabin also offers stunning views of the Sechelt Inlet and it’s just a two minute walk away from the beach.

Coast Gravity Park is just up the road, for those looking to go hiking or mountain biking.

Check out The Lily Pad on Airbnb for a memorable getaway immersed in the lush nature of Sechelt.

The Lily Pad

Where: Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, exact address TBA when booking is confirmed

Cost: Approximately $219 per night

Book: Available on Airbnb

