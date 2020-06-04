This Is What The $12.8M TELUS Garden Penthouse Look Like Inside

Dana Bowen | June 4, 2020
Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Usually when choosing an apartment over a house, you’re giving up a backyard, but not with this penthouse.

For $12.8 million, you can get this three-bedroom penthouse, along with 1,636 square-feet of outdoor space.

Located on Richards Street, the apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views of the city.

Here are the specs:

  • Address: PH3-777 Richards Street, Vancouver
  • Sale Price: $12,800,000
  • Year Built: 2016
  • Interior: 3,899 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 5

And here’s a look at the place:

TELUS Garden Penthouse

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

Photo: Shawn Anderson / REW

All photos via: Rew.ca.

