More
Usually when choosing an apartment over a house, you’re giving up a backyard, but not with this penthouse.
For $12.8 million, you can get this three-bedroom penthouse, along with 1,636 square-feet of outdoor space.
Located on Richards Street, the apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views of the city.
RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)
Here are the specs:
- Address: PH3-777 Richards Street, Vancouver
- Sale Price: $12,800,000
- Year Built: 2016
- Interior: 3,899 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 5
And here’s a look at the place:
To see more West Vancouver real estate, check out this $16 million mansion.
All photos via: Rew.ca.
For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.