Usually when choosing an apartment over a house, you’re giving up a backyard, but not with this penthouse.

For $12.8 million, you can get this three-bedroom penthouse, along with 1,636 square-feet of outdoor space.

Located on Richards Street, the apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views of the city.

Here are the specs:

Address: PH3-777 Richards Street, Vancouver

Sale Price: $12,800,000

Year Built: 2016

Interior: 3,899 square-feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

And here’s a look at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

