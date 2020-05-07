Take A Look Inside This $16M Mansion, Complete With Resort-Style Spa (PHOTOS)

News
If you’re looking for real estate so you can truly live in luxury, this $16 million mansion in West Vancouver may be just the spot.
Located on Eyremount Drive, the European-inspired property is practically a castle, sitting on nearly 30,000 sq-ft of land.
It’s complete with a resort-style pool and spa, along with a library, study, wine room, billiard room, bar, gym and home theatre.
Here are the specs:
- Location: 719 Eyremount Drive, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2016
- Sale Price: $16,000,00
- Interior: 11,3221 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 8
And here’s a peek at the place:
So, are you ready to put in an offer?
All photos via: Rew.ca.
