Take A Look Inside This $16M Mansion, Complete With Resort-Style Spa (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking for real estate so you can truly live in luxury, this $16 million mansion in West Vancouver may be just the spot.

Located on Eyremount Drive, the European-inspired property is practically a castle, sitting on nearly 30,000 sq-ft of land.

It’s complete with a resort-style pool and spa, along with a library, study, wine room, billiard room, bar, gym and home theatre.

Here are the specs:

Location: 719 Eyremount Drive, West Vancouver

Year Built: 2016

Sale Price: $16,000,00

Interior: 11,3221 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a peek at the place:

So, are you ready to put in an offer?

All photos via: Rew.ca.

