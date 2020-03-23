Surrey Residents Warned To Keep Lookout For Asian Giant Hornets

It may be a good thing everyone is stuck inside because Surrey residents are being warned to look out for Asian Giant Hornets.

The insect was first discovered in B.C. last summer, near Nanaimo. But now, the B.C. government said they may return this spring and summer, closer to the border.

Two of these hornets were discovered near Blaine, Washington in December, while they found another one in White Rock in November.

“These findings indicate a probability that nesting hornets are overwintering in the area,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

The Ministry is also asking residents from Surrey to Aldergrove to report any sightings of the hornets.

Asian Giant Hornets are larger than regular hornets and have large orange heads with black eyes.

These insects are classified as a serious honeybee predator and they hunt insects for food. They are generally not interested in people, pets or livestock. But if their nest is disturbed, they will attack with painful stings that can be hazardous to people’s health.

If you spot one, you can report it to the Invasive Species Council of BC at 1-888-933-3722. Or you can do it through the “Report Invasives” online application here.

