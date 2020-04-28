Surrey Walmart Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

An employee at a Surrey Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19, said a spokesperson for the company.

The employee works at the South Surrey Walmart location on 160th Street and 24th Avenue. However, their last shift was on April 16th.

RELATED: Anyone With A Cold Or COVID-19 Symptoms Can Now Get Tested At Walk-in Clinics

Other employees who were considered as a “close prolonged contact” are currently self-isolating, while enhanced cleaning is being done at the store.

“Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” wrote Walmart corporate affairs manager, Felicia Fefer to Surrey Now-Leader.

The government recently announced it is expanding its testing strategy, so anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms can get tested.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in B.C. is decreasing and the government is looking at slowly easing quarantine restrictions.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.