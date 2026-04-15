As Metro Vancouver prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Surrey plans to host three FREE Fan Zones for residents and visitors to gather to watch the matches.

There’s nothing like watching a game with a likeminded crowd of fans, and these fan zones are going to be that and more!

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Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

“We’re proud to offer Surrey Soccer Fan Zones – free, safe, and welcoming spaces where families can come together to enjoy FIFA World Cup 26,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “By providing these accessible, no-cost events, we’re helping families enjoy the games, cheer on their favourite teams, and make summer memories together.”

The Fan Zones will be open from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament. Fans can find them at Surrey Civic Plaza, the Cloverdale Agriplex, and South Surrey Athletic Park. The first live broadcast will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 11 as the official opening celebration happens on June 12 for Canada’s first game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On July 1, the Cloverdale Agriplex will open as part of the City’s Canada Day festivities, and Softball City at South Surrey Athletic Park on July 14.

Additionally, further Fan Zones will be announced in the time leading up to the start of the World Cup. More fan zone locations may also be announced closer to the event.

The fan zones will come in two different formats: Match Only days and Full Fan Zone Experience days.

Match Only days will offer live match screenings and interactive soccer activities. Full Fan Zone Experience days will include all the features of Match Only, as well as festival-style fun. There will be live entertainment, community exhibitors, food trucks and a beer garden

Do note that activations and programming schedules will differ by location. You can check surreysoccerfanzones.ca to get all the details before visiting.

Celebrating The World Cup

“The Fan Zones will celebrate Surrey’s cultural diversity and strengthen community connection through sport, while showcasing City Centre, Cloverdale and South Surrey as vibrant entertainment districts,” the press release wrote. “By hosting the Fan Zones in Surrey’s major town centres, the City is supporting local businesses and highlighting Surrey as a premier entertainment and tourist destination.”

There’s less than 100 days until kickoff, and Surrey is more than ready to celebrate the FIFA World Cup. From June 11 to July 19, get ready to cheer like never before for Team Canada with the City of Surrey!

For more information, visit surreysoccerfanzones.ca.