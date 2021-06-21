Surrey Disney Store Is Closing and Everything Must Go

After the announcement to close all Canadian locations earlier this year, Disney stores across Metro Vancouver have finally confirmed their closing date next month.

The ever popular place to buy your favourite Disney merch will no longer be open in B.C.As a result, you may want to visit one more time for memories sake and take advantage of their closing sales.

The Surrey Disney store in Guildford Towne Centre has confirmed that they will be hosting a store-wide closing sale on from now until they close their doors in July.

With the confirmed closure announcement, everything must go and sales are already taking place at your local Surrey Disney store.

The Guildford location in Surrey is now offering 20% off everything. Some stores have seen sales go up to 25% off. However, that is not guaranteed. Inventory may very likely even run out before the closing date happens.

All sales will be final with no opportunity for refunds or exchanges. The close date is slated for July 14th.

So if you want to get your hands on Disney merch, it’s probably a good time to go sooner rather than later. Their locations in Vancouver and Burnaby are also hosting closing sales.

Disney Store Location in Surrey:

Guildford Towne Centre

10355 152 Street Surrey, BC V3R 7C1

