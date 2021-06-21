By now you may be aware that Disney stores are closing, however the question of when exactly hadn’t been detailed…until now.

Back in April, it was confirmed that Disney will be closing all of its retail stores. As a result, all 3 Metro Vancouver locations will be gone forever. The ones at CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby and Guildford Town Centre in Surrey are confirmed to be closing doors.

Now, we have a tentative date to mark down in our calendars.

The first B.C. Disney store opened doors in Metropolis at Metrotown as a flagship, with locations in Surrey and Vancouver opening sooner after. Metrotown has confirmed that they are slated to close in July 2021, with a tentative date floating around July 14.

It is expected that all stores will be closing on the same date.

Going Online?

Retail Insider reported that the pandemic was a challenging time for retail. Stephanie Young, President, Consumer Products Games and Publishing said, “while consumer behaviour has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer.”

At that same time, Retailer Insider had also reported that, “Disney never launched an e-commerce presence in Canada despite promises to do so, nor did it secure warehouse space for product fulfillment in terms of ship-to-store or otherwise.”

There is a rather expensive shipping fee to Canada. Shoppers will have to wait and see if that will be waived in the future.

