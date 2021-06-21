Burnaby & Vancouver Disney Stores are Closing With Everything Up to 25% Off

After the announcement to close all Canadian locations earlier this year, Disney stores across Metro Vancouver have finally confirmed their closing date next month.

The ever popular place to buy your favourite Disney merch will no longer be open in B.C. As a result, you may want to visit one more time for memories sake and take advantage of their closing sales.

Both Metrotown and Pacific Centre locations, in Burnaby and Vancouver, have confirmed that they will be hosting a store-wide sale on from now until they close their doors in July.

With the confirmed closure announcement, everything must go and sales are already taking place.

The Metrotown location is offering 20% off everything. They store said that the sale can go up to 25% off in the next few weeks. However, that is not guaranteed, as inventory may very likely even run out before the closing date happens.

While the Vancouver location has confirmed that they are currently hosting a 25% off everything sale.

At both stores, all sales will be final with no opportunity for refunds or exchanges. The close date is slated for July 14th.

So if you want to get your hands on Disney merch, it’s probably a good time to go sooner rather than later. Their location in Surrey is also hosting closing sale.

Disney Store Locations in Burnaby & Vancouver:

Burnaby: Metrotown Mall, 4820 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC

Vancouver: Pacific Centre, 701 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC

