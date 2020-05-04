The Final Supermoon Of 2020 Will Rise Over Vancouver This Week

The final supermoon of 2020 will rise over Vancouver this month and it’s a sight you don’t want to miss.

There has been three supermoons this year and this last one is called the Super Flower Moon.

The moon is set to make its appearance Thursday, May 7th, just after sunset.

Supermoons appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than typical full moons. But of course, it doesn’t actually get larger – it will just be closer to Earth.

The supermoon is a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit, according to NASA.

So, make sure to step outside Thursday evening for a spectacular view. It will certainly be a good time to do it, as this week will feature plenty of sun.

Here, you can check out views of Vancouver’s last supermoon.

