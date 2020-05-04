Temperatures Are Set To Hit 21°C In Metro Vancouver This Week

After several days of wind and rain, the Vancouver weather forecast calls for sun and high temperatures this week.

While there will be wind and some clouds Monday, temperatures are expected to rise to 16 degrees throughout the day.

Tuesday will also see a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be paired with 18 degree temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

There will be a 60% chance of rain that evening though, which will continue on into Wednesday. But Thursday will see sun once again with 17 degree temperatures.

And by Friday, the city will reach 21 degrees. So, it looks like summer may be well on its way.

Will you be enjoying the Vancouver weather this week?

