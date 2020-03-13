Expect Sunny Skies This Weekend, Weather Forecast Reports

Expect a beautiful sunny few days ahead, as the weather forecast predicts blue skies for most of the weekend.

Friday will start off a bit cloudier, with grey skies throughout the afternoon and evening. But the city can expect eight degree temperatures throughout the day.

Temperatures will drop Saturday morning to minus one degree, but we’ll see partially sunny skies in the morning and mainly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Sunday morning will be even chillier at minus two degrees, but The Weather Network report clear skies that day.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will pick up to six degrees with sun all day.

So, it looks like the perfect weather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re looking for other things to do this weekend, check out our weekend guide.

