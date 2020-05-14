This Could Be The Summer of Drive-In Theatres Across British Columbia

With the banishment of large events, it looks like drive-in movie theatres might make a come-back this year.

Aldergrove has Twilight Drive-In already, but many other events may be turning to this kind of venue as well.

“The nice thing about the drive-in has always been that you are in the privacy and comfort of your own vehicle, without having to share an armrest with a stranger, or having people sitting around you coughing,” said the company behind Twilight Drive-In.

That doesn’t mean the drive-in will be exactly the same, however. Twilight is adding more measures, like wider parking spaces and changes to concession and public washrooms.

But it isn’t just movies people will be going to see. Fort Langley’s Summerset Music and Arts Festival is moving to a drive-in method as well.

So this August, people can drive up to a venue and watch concerts live from inside their car.

The organizers behind the Hot Tub Cinema series will also be returning with a drive-in method from Tuesday, July 7-12th.

“In light of arts spaces and cinemas across the country closing to aid with social distancing, We bring screen entertainment to families, delivering a fun time for all in a safe environment.”

In addition, another drive-in theatre is currently in the works for Vancouver this summer. Organizers are expected to release details in the coming weeks.

