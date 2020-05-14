Vancouver’s iconic Neverland Tea Salon is offering up a new high tea experience for kids (or those young at heart).

The first-of-its-kind Endangered Species Kids High Tea launches May 15th for Endangered Species Day. And it’s all for a good cause, with partial proceeds going towards helping to save the Vancouver Aquarium.

The special tower features three characters from the Endangered and Misunderstood children’s book series. The books focus on raising awareness about the importance of protecting lesser-known animals—making it an educational and whimsical addition to any at-home birthday party.

A donation of $5 from every kids tea set sold ($20) will be given to support the aquarium. These magical tea sets are available for take out, with pick up at 3066 West Broadway Street.

Endangered Species Kids High Tea at Neverland Tea Salon

When: Launches Friday, May 15th

Where: Available for pick up at 3066 West Broadway Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, $5 of which goes to the Vancouver Aquarium

