The ‘Nerdiest Bar’ in Vancouver Is Closing Its Doors for Good This Month

Vancouver is about to lose a long-time favourite bar and burger joint this month.

This establishment known as the “nerdiest bar” in the city has been entertaining guests with a large variety of board & card games along with sci-fi themed decor and events for the past 10 years.

Unfortunately, Storm Crow Alehouse at 1619 West Broadway has announced that it will shutting down for good on January 16, 2022.

Storm Crow states their business has taken several ‘hits’ within the past year and won’t be able to recover. During the pandemic, it was hit with restrictions, supply chain issues, and staff shortages. It also suffered during the ongoing Broadway Subway construction.

The original location on Commercial Drive had already closed in April 2020. It business first opened in 2012 and was followed by the Alehouse in 2015.

The latest closure was officially announced on social media.

We have a sad announcement to make. Please read. Then give us a hug. Then go bid on some of the cool memorabilia we’re auctioning at https://t.co/zpzypekXhM, with proceeds going to our staff. We love you, #Vancouver. Thank you for a great run. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTx6TAjGUa — Storm Crow Alehouse (@crowalehouse) January 3, 2022

Chief marketing officer, Jessica Langer added that “Storm Crow was to be a space where people felt like they could belong, because so many of us spent so long in our lives feeling like we didn’t belong anywhere… Not only are we sad to lose that for ourselves were more than that we’re sad to lose that for the community”.

Storm Crow will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, until it closes for good on January 16.

Seating will be on a first-come-first-served basis. There will also be an online silent auction held to sell off the venue’s memorabilia.

