Steve Nash Fitness World Has Been Acquired and Plans To Reopen Soon

Steve Nash Fitness World is reopening.

After suddenly shutting down all locations and terminating employees in March, the fitness chain is gearing up for a reopening.

Earlier today, it was revealed that an undisclosed group of investors have acquired the rights to Steve Nash Fitness World & Sports Clubs.

Steve Nash Fitness World

The reopening strategy and information regarding the timing of the gym openings is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Chris Smith will remain as CEO.

“I am excited to be chosen by the new ownership team to carry on the fitness legacy of these clubs.” said Mr. Smith. “We look forward to creating a great experience for our members, engaging through our team members and building a comfortable and safe space for our fitness communities. We have plans to rebrand the clubs and create incredible value for the communities that we serve.”

“The new ownership team understands there are many questions that remain unanswered and we look forward to welcoming people back into the clubs as quickly and safely as possible as we work through Covid-19 reopening protocols. There will be health and safety procedures in place when we reopen that are all in line with B.C. safety standards, as keeping everyone safe and healthy will be a foremost priority” said Smith.

The new ownership team has made a commitment to honour all service agreements, whether they were pre-paid memberships or personal training services.

Monthly dues will also be honoured and remain the same as the clubs re-open. The company states all parties are moving as quickly as possible to reopen clubs.

Prior to the announcement, Steve Nash Fitness World and Sports Club had filed for creditor protection. The company reportedly owes over $35 million to more than 140 creditors.

