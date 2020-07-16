Starbucks Is Offering You A Free Drink Today For Their Happy Hour Deal

Although it may be cloudy outside, Starbucks is about to make your day a little brighter with an afternoon deal.

As many of the coffee shop’s locations are back open again, the company is offering a buy one get one free deal, Thursday.

RELATED: Mystic Unicorn Ice Cream Sandwiches Arrive in Vancouver For a Limited Time Only

So, if you go to Starbucks and purchase any drink in a grande size or larger, you’ll get the second one for free. Just make sure to head to a Starbucks between 2-7 pm and use your Rewards app to get in on the happy hour deal.

You can choose from one of your usual favourites or choose an item from the summer menu. That could be their Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almond Milk Foam or a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino.

If you are looking for other sweet treats, McDonald’s is offering a one dollar soft serve cone this summer. Or you can head to Krispy Kreme on Friday and get a dozen free donuts when you buy a dozen.

For more tasty eats in Vancouver, head to our Food section.