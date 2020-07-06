McDonald’s Canada is making summer a little sweeter this year, by bringing back its one dollar ice cream cone deal.

The fast food chain is offering cheap vanilla soft serve ice cream cones, starting next week.

RELATED: Burnaby Is Hosting a Series of Food Truck Festivals This Summer

They are also offering two dollar sundaes, which means you can enjoy a hot fudge or a strawberry sundae any time this summer.

The promotions start July 14th until September 7th at any participating McDonald’s.

Other delicious eats in Vancouver this summer include the Burger King Kraft Dinner bites and meals from the Lunch Lady Vietnamese food truck.

For more Vancouver foodie deals, head to our Food section.