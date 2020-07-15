Buy a Dozen Donuts and Get a Dozen Free at Krispy Kreme This Week

Dana Bowen | July 15, 2020
Food
Krispy Kreme
Photo: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts / Facebook

Krispy Kreme is about to make your week a whole lot sweeter, starting this Friday.

The donut shop is offering patrons a free box of a dozen original glazed donuts, when you purchase any dozen on Friday, July 17th.

RELATED: Mystic Unicorn Ice Cream Sandwiches Arrive in Vancouver For a Limited Time Only

The special promotion is in place as a way to celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday. So, you can cash in on the deal and celebrate with them at the Delta location on 120th Street.

If you’re looking for other sweet treats, McDonald’s is offering their soft serve ice cream cones for just one dollar this summer.

For more Vancouver treats, head to our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content