Buy a Dozen Donuts and Get a Dozen Free at Krispy Kreme This Week

Krispy Kreme is about to make your week a whole lot sweeter, starting this Friday.

The donut shop is offering patrons a free box of a dozen original glazed donuts, when you purchase any dozen on Friday, July 17th.

The special promotion is in place as a way to celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday. So, you can cash in on the deal and celebrate with them at the Delta location on 120th Street.

Get a FREE #OriginalGlazed dozen with any dozen purchase THIS #FRIDAY! 🍩🍩🔥 Friday, 7/17 only! Participating US & CAN shops. Cannot be combined with other offers. Click here for more details https://t.co/QDvr25vfGr pic.twitter.com/69N87l9c9u — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 15, 2020

If you’re looking for other sweet treats, McDonald’s is offering their soft serve ice cream cones for just one dollar this summer.

